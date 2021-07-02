PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Declares Dividend of $0.13

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) announced a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

NYSE PTY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.07. 311,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,270. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.52. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $20.56.

Get PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.