PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Declares Dividend of $0.13

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) announced a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.
NYSE PTY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.07. 311,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,270. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.52. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $20.56.
About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund
