PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Announces Dividend of $0.11

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) announced a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE PCN traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.78. The company had a trading volume of 67,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,074. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.35. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

