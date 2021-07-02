PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,400 shares, an increase of 46.1% from the May 31st total of 96,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:PCN opened at $18.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.35. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 581,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 160,159 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 231.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 151,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 105,674 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 108.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 43,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 168.4% in the first quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 66,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 41,471 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

