PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Declares Dividend of $0.22

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) announced a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.2205 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE PDI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.03. 322,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,380. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.87. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $29.75.

About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

