PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Announces Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PGP)

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) declared a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

NYSE:PGP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,425. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $11.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.04.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

