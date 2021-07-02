PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) Declares Dividend of $0.19

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) announced a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.78. 56,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,837. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.89. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $21.95 and a 12 month high of $27.98.

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in corporate debt, government and sovereign debt, mortgage backed and other asset-backed securities, bank loans and related instruments, convertible securities and other income-producing securities, with an average duration of 2 to 8 years.

