PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Plans $0.09 Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) declared a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

Shares of PFL stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,295. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.50. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $12.92.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

