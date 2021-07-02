PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Declares Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PMX)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) declared a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.
NYSE PMX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.14. The company had a trading volume of 33,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,730. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.51. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25.
About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III
