PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Declares Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PMX)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) declared a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

NYSE PMX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.14. The company had a trading volume of 33,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,730. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.51. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

