PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Plans Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) declared a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

RCS traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $7.78. 84,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,981. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $7.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.65.

Get PIMCO Strategic Income Fund alerts:

About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.