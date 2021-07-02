PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Plans Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) declared a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.
RCS traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $7.78. 84,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,981. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $7.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.65.
About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund
