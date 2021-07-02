Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.02 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.01. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of CVCY stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.23. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $21.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.88.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 84,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 10,466 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,770,000 after buying an additional 27,318 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 125,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 10,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 286.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, EVP Blaine Lauhon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,395. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $41,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,927.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Central Valley Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

