Pizza Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.55 Million (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Pizza coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0499 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges. Pizza has a total market cap of $1.55 million and $2,811.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pizza has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008063 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $473.38 or 0.01425070 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00014194 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pizza Profile

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

