Plasma Finance Price Reaches $0.0395 (PPAY)

Plasma Finance (CURRENCY:PPAY) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 2nd. In the last seven days, Plasma Finance has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. Plasma Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.87 million and approximately $264,523.00 worth of Plasma Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Plasma Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0395 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00045113 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00126280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00169445 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,297.93 or 1.00053142 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Plasma Finance Coin Profile

Plasma Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,116,295 coins. Plasma Finance’s official message board is medium.com/plasmapay . Plasma Finance’s official Twitter account is @plasma_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Plasma Finance is plasma.finance

Plasma Finance Coin Trading

