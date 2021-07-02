PlayGame (PXG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5,323.00

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. One PlayGame coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PlayGame has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. PlayGame has a total market cap of $337,123.71 and approximately $5,323.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PlayGame

PlayGame (PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg . The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

Buying and Selling PlayGame

