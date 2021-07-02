PlutusDeFi (PLT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.35 Million

PlutusDeFi (CURRENCY:PLT) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One PlutusDeFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PlutusDeFi has traded 30.2% lower against the US dollar. PlutusDeFi has a market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00053127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003252 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00018366 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $227.78 or 0.00684361 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

PlutusDeFi Profile

PLT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2020. PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 coins and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 coins. PlutusDeFi’s official message board is medium.com/plutusdefi . PlutusDeFi’s official website is plutusdefi.com . PlutusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @adddotxyz

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz upholds the core values of decentralization. That’s why ADD.xyz’s Defi-As-A-Service solutions focus on user privacy, anonymity and maintaining sovereignty over users wealth. ADD.xyz aims to makes it easy to enter the world of decentralized finance. PlutusDeFi is rebranding its platform to Add.xyz. Please, visit the announcement page. “

PlutusDeFi Coin Trading

