pNetwork Price Tops $0.71 (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One pNetwork coin can now be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00002098 BTC on popular exchanges. pNetwork has a market cap of $22.50 million and approximately $4.56 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, pNetwork has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

pNetwork Profile

pNetwork is a coin. It was first traded on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 78,568,595 coins and its circulating supply is 31,898,554 coins. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings . The official website for pNetwork is p.network . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling pNetwork

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

