POA (POA) Achieves Market Cap of $7.48 Million

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Over the last week, POA has traded up 12.9% against the dollar. POA has a market capitalization of $7.48 million and $60,699.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POA coin can now be bought for about $0.0259 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
About POA
POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 289,128,754 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network.
Buying and Selling POA
