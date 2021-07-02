Polyient Games Governance Token Reaches Market Cap of $1.92 Million (PGT)

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and $3,549.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $105.44 or 0.00316838 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Polyient Games Governance Token

Polyient Games Governance Token is a coin. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,236 coins. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official website is www.polyient.games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

Polyient Games Governance Token Coin Trading

