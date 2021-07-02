Poolz Finance Hits Market Cap of $4.13 Million (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be purchased for $2.61 or 0.00007738 BTC on major exchanges. Poolz Finance has a total market cap of $4.13 million and $1.23 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded up 64.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

