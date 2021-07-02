Populous (PPT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $103.91 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 2nd. Populous has a total market capitalization of $103.91 million and $2.77 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Populous has traded 52.8% higher against the dollar. One Populous coin can currently be bought for $1.95 or 0.00005835 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00053122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003203 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00017925 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $226.64 or 0.00677787 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Populous

PPT is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . Populous’ official website is populous.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

