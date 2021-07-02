PotCoin (POT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,866.00

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 2nd. PotCoin has a market cap of $3.40 million and approximately $5,866.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,746.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,146.01 or 0.06359211 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $495.31 or 0.01467730 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.61 or 0.00404808 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.24 or 0.00157774 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.92 or 0.00622052 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.61 or 0.00428518 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006971 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.53 or 0.00345298 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,369,036 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

