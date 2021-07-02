Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Short Interest Update

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the May 31st total of 26,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Power REIT by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 176,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,997,000 after buying an additional 64,910 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Power REIT by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 167,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,566,000 after buying an additional 83,619 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Power REIT by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,727,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power REIT during the 1st quarter worth $1,335,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Power REIT by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 10,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Power REIT alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PW traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.89. 6,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,107. The stock has a market cap of $131.60 million, a P/E ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 0.18. Power REIT has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $51.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 48.46 and a current ratio of 48.46.

Separately, Aegis started coverage on shares of Power REIT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

About Power REIT

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.