Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Holdings Raised by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) by 1,280.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460,959 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.24% of Precigen worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Precigen by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Precigen by 5.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Precigen by 8.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Precigen by 5.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Precigen by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGEN opened at $6.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 2.34. Precigen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.29.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.85 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 83.29% and a negative net margin of 134.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Precigen news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 108,130 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $854,227.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,290,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,594,073.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 8,907 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $59,053.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 300,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,993,999.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,851,462 shares of company stock worth $19,990,575 in the last three months. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Precigen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Precigen Profile

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

