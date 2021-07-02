PRIA (PRIA) Trading 14.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. PRIA has a total market capitalization of $207,756.28 and $667.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRIA coin can currently be purchased for about $3.00 or 0.00008866 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PRIA has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00054346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00018403 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.47 or 0.00690995 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00080726 BTC.

About PRIA

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

PRIA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

