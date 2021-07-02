Principal Millennials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GENY) Trading Down 0.2%

Principal Millennials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GENY) shares dropped 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $66.39 and last traded at $66.39. Approximately 614 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 22,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.52.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.50.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Millennials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Millennials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.