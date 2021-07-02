PRIZM Trading Down 14.6% Over Last Week (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. In the last seven days, PRIZM has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One PRIZM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. PRIZM has a total market cap of $26.55 million and approximately $520,313.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002688 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000166 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

About PRIZM

PRIZM (PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,791,252,894 coins. PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

Buying and Selling PRIZM

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

