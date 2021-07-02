Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 48.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,935 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.07% of Progyny worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Progyny by 39.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Botty Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Progyny by 67.2% in the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Progyny alerts:

PGNY stock opened at $60.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.78. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.56 and a 12-month high of $66.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.02 and a beta of 1.80.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $122.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.27 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Progyny news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 105,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $6,301,987.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 112,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,164,122.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 861,405 shares of company stock worth $49,491,444. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PGNY. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America raised Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Progyny currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

Progyny Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.