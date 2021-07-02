Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.78.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRTA. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Prothena from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $43.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other Prothena news, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total value of $572,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $5,318,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,745,000 after acquiring an additional 879,254 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,650,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $52.78 on Friday. Prothena has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $59.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 1.55.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 57.65% and a negative net margin of 14,255.73%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. Equities research analysts expect that Prothena will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

