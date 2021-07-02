Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.93 Million Stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KREF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 290.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 139,220 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,085,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,139,000 after buying an additional 194,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KREF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 target price (up previously from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.

Shares of KREF stock opened at $21.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 420.22 and a quick ratio of 420.22. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $23.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.73.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 50.52% and a return on equity of 11.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.21%.

In related news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $15,052,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

