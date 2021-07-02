Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 56.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,739 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Trustmark worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Trustmark by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK opened at $31.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.04. Trustmark Co. has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $36.31.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.48 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

