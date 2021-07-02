Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,739 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 36,086 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Northwest Bancshares worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,093 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,518 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 3,239.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 133,824 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,584 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 2,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $38,090.25. Also, Director David M. Tullio acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $56,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,538. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,835 shares of company stock valued at $54,334 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI opened at $13.77 on Friday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.05.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $132.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.17 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This is an increase from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

