PTON (PTON) Market Cap Tops $312,079.90

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last week, PTON has traded up 13.1% against the dollar. One PTON coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. PTON has a total market cap of $312,079.90 and approximately $133.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00053073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00018267 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $227.39 or 0.00683589 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00080399 BTC.

PTON is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 coins. The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . PTON’s official message board is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . The official website for PTON is foresting.io

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

