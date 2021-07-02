Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,424 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of American Tower worth $68,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in American Tower by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 109,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,678,000 after purchasing an additional 14,978 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,510,874.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,466 shares of company stock worth $15,039,902 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT traded up $2.83 on Friday, reaching $273.16. The stock had a trading volume of 28,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,973. The company has a market capitalization of $123.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $274.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $258.00.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.67.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

