Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 32,169 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 457,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,169 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of Honeywell International worth $99,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 277.1% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

NYSE:HON traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $221.73. 82,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,625,673. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.90 and a 12 month high of $234.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

