Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 36,568 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 547,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,568 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Eli Lilly and worth $102,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 820,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,256,000 after buying an additional 85,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resource Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.07.

NYSE:LLY traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $232.76. 49,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,523,058. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $239.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.24.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,366 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,063.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total transaction of $3,063,403.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,400,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,983,689,479.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 363,158 shares of company stock worth $81,195,348. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

