Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 63,561 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,130,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,561 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of AbbVie worth $122,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,672,247. The company has a market cap of $203.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.16. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $118.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.