Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $124.82 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 918,964 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 37,016 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Walmart were worth $124,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Walmart by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,694,000 after buying an additional 19,672 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Walmart by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,206,574 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $163,889,000 after acquiring an additional 86,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 7.9% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 179,425 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,372,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.75. 375,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,350,704. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $394.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.79. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total transaction of $184,299,030.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at $435,307,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,360,351 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

