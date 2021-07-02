Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $127.63 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 902,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,282 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of PepsiCo worth $127,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.4% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Saybrook Capital NC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.5% during the first quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 27.0% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 29,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.38.

PEP stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.38. The company had a trading volume of 141,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,849,440. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.41. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $149.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

