Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $459.93 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,561,572 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,446 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 1.8% of Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Facebook worth $459,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $353.86. 716,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,896,853. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.90 and a 1-year high of $358.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $326.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 8,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.20, for a total transaction of $2,457,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,326,020 shares of company stock worth $747,859,261. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.20.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.