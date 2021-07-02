Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,043 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,077 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.07% of Union Pacific worth $95,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 22.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,206,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 20.6% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,062,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE:UNP traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $225.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $164.66 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The company has a market capitalization of $149.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.28.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.