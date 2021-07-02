Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,504,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,671 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of The Coca-Cola worth $132,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,236,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,800,000 after buying an additional 1,645,182 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,449,000 after buying an additional 3,397,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,345,618,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,883,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,505,000 after buying an additional 1,995,835 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,295,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,690,000 after buying an additional 2,628,245 shares during the period. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,897,008. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $43.83 and a 52-week high of $56.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,392 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,959. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

