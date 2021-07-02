Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 767,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,955 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 0.7% of Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.07% of PayPal worth $186,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.80.

PYPL traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $289.76. 202,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,056,121. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.33 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $264.71. The company has a market capitalization of $340.39 billion, a PE ratio of 66.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

