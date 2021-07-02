Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,742 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 25,730 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Danaher worth $93,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Danaher by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 306,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,915,000 after acquiring an additional 42,930 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its position in Danaher by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 13,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. 77.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $273.08. The company had a trading volume of 32,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $254.95. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $177.86 and a fifty-two week high of $273.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.93.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

