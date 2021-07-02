Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565,491 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,117 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of salesforce.com worth $119,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com stock traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $248.25. 166,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,608,647. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $181.93 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $229.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.84.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,105,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total transaction of $1,104,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,844,019.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,892 shares of company stock worth $76,835,720 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.31.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

