Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 48,252 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 723,887 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 48,252 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of QUALCOMM worth $95,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $1,408,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 67.2% in the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,158 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 18,957 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 13.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $117,110,000 after purchasing an additional 102,003 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 152,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.9% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 17,187 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.96.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.46 on Friday, hitting $142.26. The stock had a trading volume of 363,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,143,665. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.62. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $87.51 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

