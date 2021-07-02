Public Index Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.93 Million (PIN)

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Public Index Network has a total market cap of $6.93 million and approximately $7,262.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar. One Public Index Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0455 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00045073 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00126979 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.65 or 0.00169367 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,261.33 or 0.99441091 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002927 BTC.

About Public Index Network

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Public Index Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using US dollars.

