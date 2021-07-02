Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.20.

PSA stock opened at $300.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.95. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $183.22 and a fifty-two week high of $305.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.08.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 6.6% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 16,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 45.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

