Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) vs. ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Financial Survey

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) and ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Public Storage alerts:

This table compares Public Storage and ARMOUR Residential REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Storage 43.22% 27.74% 11.26% ARMOUR Residential REIT 213.37% 8.76% 1.45%

77.8% of Public Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Public Storage shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Public Storage and ARMOUR Residential REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Storage 1 7 3 0 2.18 ARMOUR Residential REIT 0 1 1 0 2.50

Public Storage presently has a consensus target price of $289.20, indicating a potential downside of 3.71%. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.14%. Given ARMOUR Residential REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ARMOUR Residential REIT is more favorable than Public Storage.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Public Storage and ARMOUR Residential REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Storage $2.92 billion 18.03 $1.36 billion $10.61 28.31 ARMOUR Residential REIT $169.75 million 4.82 -$215.11 million $1.29 8.91

Public Storage has higher revenue and earnings than ARMOUR Residential REIT. ARMOUR Residential REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Public Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Public Storage has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARMOUR Residential REIT has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Public Storage pays an annual dividend of $8.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. ARMOUR Residential REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%. Public Storage pays out 75.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. ARMOUR Residential REIT pays out 93.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Public Storage has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and ARMOUR Residential REIT has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Public Storage beats ARMOUR Residential REIT on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments. It also invests in other securities backed by residential mortgages for which the payment of principal and interest is not guaranteed by a GSE or government agency. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.