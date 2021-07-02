PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) General Counsel Sells $186,900.00 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 5,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total transaction of $186,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Thomas C. Chow also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 1st, Thomas C. Chow sold 16,866 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $507,160.62.
Shares of PUBM traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,225,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,499. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.22. PubMatic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $76.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.61.
Several research firms have weighed in on PUBM. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 1,562.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 161,827 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth $4,096,000. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic during the first quarter worth $6,432,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in PubMatic during the first quarter worth $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
