PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) General Counsel Sells $186,900.00 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 5,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total transaction of $186,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas C. Chow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Thomas C. Chow sold 16,866 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $507,160.62.

Shares of PUBM traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,225,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,499. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.22. PubMatic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $76.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.61.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.48 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PUBM. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 1,562.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 161,827 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth $4,096,000. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic during the first quarter worth $6,432,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in PubMatic during the first quarter worth $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

