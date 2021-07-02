pulltherug.finance (RUGZ) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $76.00

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. pulltherug.finance has a market cap of $35,981.78 and $76.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, pulltherug.finance has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. One pulltherug.finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.81 or 0.00011478 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00053003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003247 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00018181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $226.42 or 0.00681632 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000329 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00080432 BTC.

pulltherug.finance Profile

pulltherug.finance (CRYPTO:RUGZ) is a coin. pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,437 coins. The official website for pulltherug.finance is pulltherug.finance . pulltherug.finance’s official Twitter account is @rugztoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Pulltherug.finance $RUGZ is a NFT project with farming. It aims to bring the rugpull NFTS to signify the rullpulls and scams in crypto. “

Buying and Selling pulltherug.finance

