Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Wedbush cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Purple Innovation in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s FY2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Purple Innovation in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist reduced their price objective on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Purple Innovation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.82.

NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $27.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,788.00, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.72. Purple Innovation has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 91.36% and a net margin of 2.21%. Purple Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $224,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,946. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 15,534 shares of company stock valued at $451,396 over the last 90 days. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Purple Innovation by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,042 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Purple Innovation by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,637,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,432,000 after purchasing an additional 870,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Purple Innovation by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,589 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at $55,214,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in Purple Innovation by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,472,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,598,000 after purchasing an additional 177,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

